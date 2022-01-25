Shweta Tiwari Wishes Her 'Son' Vishal Aditya Singh On His 34th Birthday, He Sends 'Momziii' Love

Shweta Tiwari extended a cute birthday wish to Vishal Aditya Singh on Instagram. Vishal celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday. Shweta took to the social media platform and shared a bunch of pictures with her fellow Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant to wish him.

In the first picture, Shweta is looking glamorous in a grey shimmer saree and Vishal can be seen sporting a black sherwani. The picture seems to be taken at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding. She then shared a few pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also shared a picture from the finale shoot of the reality show.

Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mere Bacche (my child)" with hug emoji. Vishal took the comments section and wrote, “Momziii" with a heart emoji. During the Khatron Ke Khiladi, it was revealed that Vishal calls Shweta ‘momma’ because she played the role of his mother in one of their shows together.

Fans showered their love on the post and wished Vishal a happy birthday. One fan also joked, “Aap choti lag rahi hain bacche se (You look younger than your on-screen son), you are an inspiration Shweta!!!"

During the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta bonded with various co-contestants, especially Vishal Aditya Singh. The two have been hanging out ever since and can be spotted partying together. They often share pictures with each other. Fans have expressed their love for their unusual ‘Andaaz’.

On the work front, Vishal was last seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, where he pulled off difficult stunts and won million hearts. The actor was also in news for his fight with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli in Big Boss season 13. Shweta was also last seen in KKK11 and now, her daughter, Palak Tiwari is gaining fame for her work in the film industry. The actress was seen in Hardy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee. The song was among the hit songs of 2021. The mother and daughter duo were also seen making videos, dancing to the song.

