Shweta Tiwari's Adorable 'Birthday Dance' With Daughter Palak Wins the Internet

Shweta Tiwari is one of the famous actresses of the Indian television industry. Shweta recently celebrated her 41st birthday on October 4 with her kids Palak and Reyansh. Her daughter Palak, too celebrated her birthday on October 8. The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable video from the joint celebration. In the Reel, Shweta and Palak can be seen doing a fun dance to the viral audio of ‘Best friends.’ Her son Reyansh could also be seen making a cameo in the video.

Fans took to the comment section and flooded it with compliments on how they looked like sisters. Shweta wore a green top and shirt while Palak wore a multi-coloured dress. They could be seen matching steps and making a big heart. Shweta captioned the post, “B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii."

Actress Shrishty Rode commented, “Omgggg sisterssss." Sangeeta Bijlani, on the other hand, wrote, “You both are too adorable." A fan wrote, Awesome. aap toh mumma lag hee nahi rahe Palak k (You don’t look like Palak’s mother).

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a stunning post where she could be seen looking radiant in a white outfit. She captioned the post, “They hate Me,but they check my page religiously."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Actor Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy in the current season. She was last seen in the TV serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari.

