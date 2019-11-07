Shweta Tiwari's Comeback Show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Accused of Copyright Infringement
Shweta Tiwari's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola is in legal trouble.
Shweta Tiwari's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola is in legal trouble.
Shweta Tiwari's upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola is in legal trouble. Actor-producer Preeti Sapru has filed a case against TV show producers Tony and Deeya Singh, claiming that her upcoming Punjabi film Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi has a similar theme.
As per Preeti's claims, her film explores the father-daughter relationship and how the daughter gets her father remarried. "My client had registered the script with IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and The Screenwriters Association in 2017. Before filing the lawsuit, when we raised this issue with IMPPA, the makers of the show did not come up with any clarification and therefore, we had to go to court for infringement of copyright. We are hoping for some interim relief before the release date of the show," Times of India quoted her advocate Abhijeet Desai as saying.
Whereas, producer Deeya says that they had narrated the story of Mere Dad Ke Dulhan to the channel in 2017 and claims to have thought of the idea before Preeti. "We have a letter from SWA saying that we were going to reply, but before we could respond, Preeti went to court,” said Deeya.
The makers of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan have also defended themselves by saying that they have emails that prove it.
Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari is quite active on social media and has been sharing updates about her show. Recently she took to Instagram to share pictures from the set. Take a look:
You can watch the trailer of the show here:
