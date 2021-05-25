Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Deletes Her Instagram Account

Amid the ugly spat between TV actress Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli, the former Bigg Boss winner's daughter Palak Tiwari has either deleted or deactivated her verified Instagram account. While Palak’s fans are speculating her mother’s fight with estranged husband Abhinav as the reason behind this, one cannot say for certain why her Instagram account is not accessible.

Shweta is currently in Capetown for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. However, Abhinav had alleged that the actress left their four-year-old son Reyansh alone for the reality show.

However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress responded to the allegations by sharing a CCTV footage that showed Abhinav forcing her to get hold of Reyansh and assaulting the two in this act. Shweta also said her daughter Palak is looking after Reyansh in her absence.

Taking note of the incident, The National Commission for Women (NCW) was "perturbed" seeing the "atrocity" being inflicted on a woman and her child, and sought Mumbai Police's intervention.

Abhinav claimed he is innocent and urged the Mumbai Police to trace Reyansh’s location and hand the kid over to him.

The TV actress's marital life has been marred with controversies. However, her first husband Raja Chaudhary had recently said in an interview, “She is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn’t make her wrong or a bad person.”

While Palak is taking care of her brother Reyansh, on the work front, she is all set for her Bollywood debut in upcoming movie Rosie with actor Vivek Oberoi.

While many are speculating that Palak has made a new Instagram account named Palakt, which is also followed by her mother Shweta, the fans are obviously not happy with the news. The 20-year-old had become quite famous on the social media platform for her fashion and style updates.

