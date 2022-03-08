Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Exposes a Little Too Much in Sexy Red Bikini; Pics Go Viral

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, was proudly flaunting her sexy figure in a plunging red bikini as she soaked up the sunshine during her sunny staycation at a five-star hotel in Mumbai over the weekend.

The budding actress and social media influencer took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling snaps and boomerangs as she posed up a storm in a swimming pool during her sun-soaked break. Palak simply captioned the pics: “Weekend dump. Had the best time at @stregismumbai with lots of food and lots of rest." (sic)

Most recently, Palak Tiwari took over the online world after she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, outside a restaurant in Mumbai. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. The duo’s pictures went crazily viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two were dating.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The movie went on floors in December 2020 in Pune.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ibrahim is Saif’s child with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.