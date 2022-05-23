Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Flaunts Abs as She Poses in Orange Blazer, See Pics

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari has dropped another stunning set of photos on her social media. The 21-year-old has picked a black crop top with white shorts for her latest outing. To complete her look, she added an orange coat and accessorised with a silver watch. She wore no make-up, which made her glow in the pictures. Palak has captioned her post like this. “Orange and white and all things nice,” she wrote. Fans have poured their heart out in the comments section. It is flooded with red hearts and fire emojis.

The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ girl, in her Instagram Stories, announced that she was off for work. The caption read, “The best team. With the oldest people.” Before this, Palak made our hearts skip its beat in an uber-chic avatar. She is seen in an oversized sweatshirt with a pair of black shades. Andd, her caption will tell you why there is a need for shades. “If you don’t cover 80% of your face with shades when you’re tired are you even tired?” it read. Palak's mother, Shweta Tiwari was among the first to come up with a comment. She said, “You are a thief, Palak Tiwari.” Singer Aditya Narayan replied with a “lol”.

A while back, Palak Tiwari made it to the headlines for her date night with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pictures and videos of the two leaving a restaurant had created a lot of buzz on social media.

Palak made her musical debut in ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ beside Punjabi Singer Harrdy Sandhu. Palak was recently seen in Kumar Taurani’s ‘Mangta hai kya’ paired with ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ actor Aditya Seal. Palak will next feature in ‘Rosie- The Saffron Chapter’ helmed by Vishal Rajan Mishra, a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. It is a story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO organization.

