Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari On Comparisons with Her: ‘Have Lot Of Work To Do To Reach Her Level’

Star kids are often envied for having an easy way into the film and entertainment industry. That being true, it’s still not a cakewalk for them. The young generation is compared with their parents, not just in terms of looks but also their on-screen performance. Palak Tiwari, who is currently finding her foot in the film industry, is repeatedly weighed against her mother, Shweta Tiwari. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first marriage to Raja Choudhary.

“Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons,” Palak told ETimes, stating that she is well aware and prepared for what’s coming her way. However, she urged people to “go easy” on her.

Time and again, social media has drawn comparisons between the mother-daughter duo. Having faced the challenges entailing this profession, Shweta just knew how to put her daughter to ease. Palak recalled that her mother would keep telling her that she looked better, and now she has reached a stage where the comparison comments don’t really scare her. “So, these comments don’t scare me anymore and I take them sportingly because I adore my mother and hold her in high regard,” Palak said, adding that whatever she has learned about acting - is from watching her mother’s work.

Shweta became a household name with the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also featured in a bunch of Bhojpuri movies along with numerous music videos. Shweta also won the fourth season of Bigg Boss, and was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Palak shares that if people think she is not yet ready to be at her mother’s level, she agrees with them as she has to do a lot of work to reach there. “Hopefully, someday I will, but I would also ask them to go easy on me,” she adds.

The young star prefers to be a part of the film industry instead of television, and she has a very thoughtful reason behind it. Keeping aside the fact that she organically gravitated towards the silver screen, Palak mentions that her mother has already done everything on television, hence the pressure on her will be more. However, in films, she said, “I’ll not only be able to explore the medium, but also make my own identity and place in it.”Keywords: Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, Raja Choudhary

