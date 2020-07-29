Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak To Make Bollywood Debut With Vivek Oberoi's Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Seasoned TV and film actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, to be bankrolled by Vivek Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal. The film will be horror-thriller, based on a true story.

Vivek took to Twitter to announce Palak as the lead of his film. He wrote, “And here’s our mystery girl, glad to launch @palaktiwarii in & as #Rosie! Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram,directed by @mishravishal.”

Talking to Indian Express, Palak said, “It was actually for me, just another mundane lockdown day, and then out of nowhere, we get a call asking me to audition for a story that truly left me chilled to the bone, and infinitely curious. So, naturally, I was very excited to audition and understanding more of this character. I gave my audition and after a few days, Prerna (Arora) ma’am gave me the great news that they have picked me. I was ecstatic. I am very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa Entertainment.”

Palak also said that she will be taking veteran actress Sadhna's performance in Woh Kaun Thi as a reference point. The film will be about Rosie, a BPO employee from Gurugram who mysteriously disappeared. Directed by Vishal Mishra film will go on floors in September.