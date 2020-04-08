Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Uses Baby Brother as Weight to Work Her Biceps and Back

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has shared a video of daughter Palak demonstrating her upper body exercise routine using her son Reyansh. The teenager uses her baby brother as substitute for weights as works her biceps and upper back.

Palak seeks to provide solution for people who are not being able to exercise properly at home for lack of weights. She says in the video that a baby or a pug or any other small dog will do as substitute. She first shows some biceps exercises holding her brother. She also shows how to exercise the back with the baby as weights.

"First you need to take the baby very carefully, make sure he is comfortable... Make sure you have some sort of connection," she says, before lifting up her brother. Shweta shared the video with the caption, "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri."

Actor Ashmit Patel commented, "How adorable. Can you send that #nanhayatri to me pls @palaktiwarii."

Earlier in the day, Shweta had shared photos of her giving a haircut to her son at home. Reyansh is Shweta's son with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta has 19-year-old Palak from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary (1998). In 2007, she had filed for divorce from him, citing his alcoholism and violence causing trouble in their relationship.

In July 2013, she she got married to actor Abhinav Kohli and had Reyansh with him in 2016. However, things went awry for the actress once again when Shweta filed a complaint against Kohli for abuse and alleged harassment for her and her daughter.

Follow @News18Movies for more