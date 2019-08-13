Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Speaks Up in Domestic Abuse Case, Katy Perry Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak has opened up about the domestic abuse case against her stepfather Abinav Kohli. Singer Katy Perry has been accused of sexual misconduct by her Teenage Dream music video co-star. Find out more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
After TV actress Shweta Tiwari filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, accusing him of domestic abuse, her daughter Palak has spoken up about the case. The 19-year-old said that she has been a victim of domestic abuse on multiple occasions and added that her stepfather Abhinav Kohli has persistently made "inappropriate and disturbing remarks" towards her. Palak's father Raja Chaudhary has also reacted to the case, saying that it has deeply disturbed him.
Read: Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli, Says 'He Made Disturbing Remarks'
Read: It's Disturbing for Me as Father, Says Raja Chaudhary on Palak Tiwari's Domestic Abuse Case
Pop star Katy Perry has been accused by model Josh Kloss, her Teenage Dream music video co-star, for allegedly making inappropriate and non-consensual contact with him at a social event. The model made the accusations ahead of the ninth anniversary of the Teenage Dream album's release.
Read: Model Accuses Singer Katy Perry of Sexual Misconduct at a Social Event
TV actress Hina Khan took time out to celebrate Rakhi in advance with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's family. Pictures of their get together and the adorable moments they shared were posted on Instagram by Hina and the couple look adorable together in happy family pictures.
Read: Hina Khan Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Family, See Pics
Ishqbaaz and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor announced that she is getting engaged on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to Parikshit Bawa.
Read: Ishqbaaz Actress Niti Taylor Announces Engagement to Beau Parikshit Bawa with an Adorable Post
Sara Ali Khan's 24 birthday on August 12 became all the more special after actor Kartik Aaryan flew to Bangkok to celebrate the special day with her. Kartik shared a selfie with birthday girl Sara and captioned it with an adorable post.
Read: Kartik Aaryan Flies to Thailand to Celebrate 'Princess' Sara Ali Khan's 24th Birthday
On the occasion of Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the late actress from her 2012 film English Vinglish. Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also shared loving messages on social media.
Read: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Birth Anniversary
