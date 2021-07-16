Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Weaves Magic In Video From Latest Photoshoot

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. But before that happens, she already has created a strong fan base on social media who are excited to see her on the big screen. On Thursday, Palak once again got everyone’s attention when she shared a video on her Instagram page. The clip is a compilation of her seductive poses during a latest photoshoot. In the footage, Palak can be seen sporting a black sexy number with spaghetti strap shoulders. She has completed her look with a delicate neckpiece and left her locks loose as she plays with them.

In the caption, she wrote that these beautiful shots were captured by fashion photographer Sachin Kumar. She has also tagged the photographer.

The star kid’s post has been receiving a lot of appreciation with many of her fans dropping fire and heart emojis in the comments section. The Instagram Reel has garnered more than 13,000 likes.

Palak will mark her debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter opposite actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Besides them, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat will also be seen in the film. The movie is being produced by Vivek’s production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra. The story of the horror-thriller is based on real events when an employee at a BPO company suddenly disappeared from Gurugram.

In a recent interview with, Shweta said she could not provide much help to her daughter in starting her career in movies because she primarily works in TV. The actress said she was proud of Palak because she achieved everything with her hard work.

