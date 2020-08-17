Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Speaks to Son Reyansh After 3 Months, But Not in Person

Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli penned down an emotional note as he finally spoke to his son Reyansh after a period of three months. An elated Abhinav took to Instagram to share his immense happiness.
He posted an adorable picture with Reyansh and wrote, “Today, happiness has knocked my door after months. Today, I spoke for quite sometime with Reyansh on video call after three months. I am hopeful I will meet him soon. You all have really supported me. Thank You. Initially the trolling was immense but your support gave me strength, now your support has won and the trolling dwindled (sic)."
Earlier, Abhinav had shared several posts alleging that Shweta did not let him meet Reyansh. On August 6, Abhinav Kohli shared a picture with his son stating that it's been 83 days since he last met him.
"I miss our drives. I miss you in my GODEE. Sadness grows day by day. I don’t know how long it will take before I can hug you (sic)," read the caption.
It’s been 83 really long days and I haven’t been able to even see you. I miss talking to you. I miss our drives. I miss you in my GODEE. Sadness grows day by day. I don’t know how long it will take before I can hug you. Our law has become such that a son can be snatched away from his father by the mother. And the father has to pray to the court just to meet his son. The police is helpless. This law is so cruel. It’s my aim that by the time you grow up the Law for a child is such that no mother can keep the child away from his father even for a single day. So that you being a male never have to suffer the separation from your child. And this Law of punishment to an innocent God like child of separation from his father, for no fault of his is abolished.
Abhinav and Shweta got separated last year after her daughter Palak Tiwari filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of domestic abuse. This was Shweta’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has daughter Palak.