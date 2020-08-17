Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Speaks to Son Reyansh After 3 Months, But Not in Person

Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli penned down an emotional note as he finally spoke to his son Reyansh after a period of three months. An elated Abhinav took to Instagram to share his immense happiness.

He posted an adorable picture with Reyansh and wrote, “Today, happiness has knocked my door after months. Today, I spoke for quite sometime with Reyansh on video call after three months. I am hopeful I will meet him soon. You all have really supported me. Thank You. Initially the trolling was immense but your support gave me strength, now your support has won and the trolling dwindled (sic)."

Earlier, Abhinav had shared several posts alleging that Shweta did not let him meet Reyansh. On August 6, Abhinav Kohli shared a picture with his son stating that it's been 83 days since he last met him.

"I miss our drives. I miss you in my GODEE. Sadness grows day by day. I don’t know how long it will take before I can hug you (sic)," read the caption.

Abhinav and Shweta got separated last year after her daughter Palak Tiwari filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of domestic abuse. This was Shweta’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has daughter Palak.