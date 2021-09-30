Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Wishes Her a Speedy Recovery, Takes a Dig at Her Weight Loss

Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after she was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure. The actress was most recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to Indian Express, Shweta’s team said “The actress had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” The team assured that the actress would return home soon.

Soon after the news broke, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli took to Instagram to wish her a speedy recovery. He also took a jibe at her weight loss and transformation. His note read, “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet with my son and be with him is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)"

Meanwhile, Shweta is a mother to two children and has faced two failed marriages. The actress has a daughter Palak from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and a son Reyansh from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Recently, her second husband Abhinav Kohli launched a slew of allegations against her and accused her of not letting him meet his son.

