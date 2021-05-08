Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Her of Leaving Son Alone to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli posted a series of videos on Instagram handle, accusing her of leaving their son Reyansh alone in Mumbai at some hotel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

“Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee.

“My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn’t have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure. So, please help me if you guys have any information share it with me. Shweta has left him alone in these grave times,” Abhinav said in his videos.

Shweta and Abhinav married in 2013. The couple separated after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence. They have a four-year-old son Reyansh.

