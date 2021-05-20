Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Calls Her 'Good Mother and Wife'

Actress Shweta Tiwari has suffered two failed marriages. She was first married to Raja Chaudhary for seven years but divorced in 2007. Shweta then married Abhinav Kohli but separated from him in 2019.

Her ex-husband Raja said that she is a good mother and wife. He called it mere bad luck that she had to go through the tough phase.

When Raja was asked about the ongoing public spat between Shweta and Abhinav over their son Reyansh, he told ETimes, “The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta." He added that there is no doubt over Shweta’s role as a mother and a wife. “It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed," he added.

Raja also revealed that he had contacted Abhinav after the Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari levelled allegations of sexual allegations against the actress’ second husband. He mentioned that he was “concerned" about the developments after he got to know about it through media.

Shweta, who came out as the winner of Bigg Boss season 4 , is currently shooting for adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

