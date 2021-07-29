Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Posts Birthday Selfie With Daughter Palak, See Pic

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently relocated to Mumbai to spend time with his daughter Palak Tiwari. He shared an adorable selfie with Palak and thanked her for making his birthday special. In the photo, Palak is seen holding what appears to be a coffee tumbler as she flashes a million-dollar smile. Raja is dressed in casuals. Sharing the picture with Palak, Raja Chaudhary wrote, “Thank you @palaktiwarii for making my birthday special. Love you and how."

Raja recently reunited with his daughter Palak after more than a decade. Raja was married to Shweta for seven years. He met Palak after 13 years in Mumbai and shared the happy moment on social media earlier.

Talking to ETimes, Raja said that he and Palak spent a memorable night together talking and it was during that get-together that he decided he was hungry for his daughter’s love. “I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living," he said.

Shweta Tiwari, who is best known for playing Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, married Raja Chaudhary in 1998. However, they divorced in 2007 due to alleged domestic violence against Shweta.

On the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, produced by Vivek Oberoi. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is currently on air on Colors TV.

