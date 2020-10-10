Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Posts Throwback Photo With Daughter Palak

Actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary has shared a throwback picture with daughter Palak Tiwari. Sharing the black and white picture from Palak’s childhood, Raja wrote in the caption that time flies. Palak, who lives with mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, turned 20 on Thursday.

Earlier, Raja had wished Palak on her birthday on October 8 by sharing a picture of her with Shweta. In the photograph, Palak and Shweta are seen enjoying together at what seems like Bandra Bandstand.

On the occasion of her birthday, Palak shared pictures from her birthday bash. She looked ravishing in a nude off-shoulder dress.

Shweta also wished Palak on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm. She’s a Badass with a big HEART.” She shared multiple pictures with Palak from her birthday celebration.

Palak was born in the year 2000 to Shweta and Raja. Her parents got divorced in the year 2007, after a difficult marriage where Raja was charged with domestic violence against Shweta. Four days before Palak’s birthday, Shweta turned 40 and the mother-daughter duo shared pictures from the birthday celebration on their Instagram handles.

Palak will be making her debut in the film industry with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the upcoming movie has been produced by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment.