Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Relocates to Mumbai to Spend Time With Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary met his daughter Palak Tiwari after a gap of 13 years on March this year. They also celebrated his birthday together, where Palak baked a special cake for him. While the father-daughter reunion has been very special for Raja, the actor has now relocated full-time to Mumbai to spend actual time together with his daughter.

Talking to ETimes, Raja said that he and Palak spent a memorable night together talking and it was during that get-together that he decided he is hungry for his daughter’s love. “I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living," he said.

He added, “I have already started to work on my physique and have started auditioning for roles in TV, films, and also web series. I will do any role as this time my aim is not to earn money or get famous, it is to stay in Mumbai so that I can be more close to my daughter Palak and enjoy more such memorable evenings."

Raja, who was living in Meerut, had documented his first meeting with Palak in 13 years on Instagram. He had told a news portal that they met at restaurant in Mumbai’s Andheri when he came to visit. He captioned their selfie, “What to say."

Shweta Tiwari, who is best known for playing Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, married Raja Chaudhary in 1998. However, they divorced in 2007 due to alleged domestic violence against Shweta.

On the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, produced by Vivek Oberoi. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is currently on air on Colors TV.

