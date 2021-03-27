Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Reunites with Daughter Palak After 13 Years

Shweta Tiwari’s ex husband Raja Chaudhary is a happy father after he reunited with his daughter Palak Tiwari after more than a decade. Raja was married to Shweta for seven years. He met Palak after 13 years in Mumbai and shared the happy moment on social media. Raja, on Instagram, posted with his daughter after reuniting with her after 13 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Chaudhary (@rajachaudhary)

Speaking to ETimes about the special reunion, an emotional Raja said, “When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl."

Raja told the portal that he and Palak were in touch with each other over Whatsapp. He mentioned he would text her Good morning everyday but they never met. Raja, who has been lately staying in Meerut with his parents, visited Mumbai for some work. So when he was in Mumbai, the actor called Palak who was busy working on her film. However, they decided to meet at an Andheri hotel and spent around one and a half hour. There were no grudges between them, said Raja nor did they discuss the past. She was excited to know about her paternal relatives when Raja told her about them. “It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her,” he was quoted as saying.

Raja said he wants to make the most of the second opportunity that life has presented to him. He is trying his best to mend things with Palak. Even though he wasn’t allowed to meet his daughter all these years, his love for Palak has not changed at all. He said that he definitely missed on all the special moments a father wishes to enjoy when his child is growing up. However, he is happy to see that she is all grown up and is ready to take decisions in her life.

He said that he is grateful to Shweta that today Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl.