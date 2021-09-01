Shweta Tiwari’s Latest Instagram Reel is Too Glamorous to be Missed

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is cureently seen in television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is hosted by director Rohit Shetty. In a recent Instagram Reel, she has made it a point to flaunt her fit body. In her first look, she has opted for a blue round-neck t-shirt along with white baggy pants and has tied her hair in a loose pony. In the second, she has worn a pink kurta and has kept her hair untied. In the final look, the actress stunned everyone as she looked glamorous in a crop top that has patterned sequin embellishment and a sheer panel paired with a bodycon skirt which has a high-baring risque slit on the front, striped sequin design, and floor-grazing length. To finish her look, the TV actress wore silver strappy embellished peep-toe stilettos, drop earrings, and a matching ring. Captioning the now-viral video, she wrote, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself!”

The actress has also thanked Sohail Mughal for making this reel for her in the caption of her post. Her friends from the entertainment industry including Teejay Sidhu and Sara Khan have showered their love on the post. In less than five hours the post has crossed over six lakh likes and has received lots of love from Instagram users in the comments section.

Previously, Shweta had shared a stunning set of pictures in which she had worn a stylish sequence dress. Her on-point make-up and high heels have added to the stunning look. Captioning the post she wrote, “Break All the rules if you have to… and never, ever apologise for it!”

Her daughter Palak Tiwari dropped a rather witty comment in which she said, “Posing a little like me but I will let it pass because you look better doing it lol”. Shweta’s friends from the industry including Daljeet Kaur, Srishti Rode, Arjun Bijlani and Sangeeta Bijlani also expressed their love on the stunning post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here