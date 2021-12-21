Shweta Tiwari's Pics in Saree Make the Internet Sweat Hard, Netizens Say 'You're Returning to Youth'

Saree is all you need to dance off your blues this season. Take it from Shweta Tiwari donning an alluring look in pictures from her latest photoshoot. Her dazzling beauty makes it hard to digest the fact that the actress is 41 years old. Shweta wore a Nitika Gujral yellow saree with silver prints that looks quite an inspiration for this celebration season. Wearing a plunging neckline blouse, she has left her hair in soft waves. With pearl shaped earrings as embellishments and nude lipstick, she went for a dewy look. Shweta looks no less than a goddess in these snaps. The actress wrote a sun emoji in the caption displaying the radiance of her skin.

Get ready to lose your heart to this ravishing diva.

Fans were exhilarated and poured their heart out praising her hotness. People couldn’t help themselves from admiring her beauty. Actress Sara Khan dropped an eye heart emoji praising the elegant diva. Referencing her age, a user commented that he can’t believe Palak is her daughter. Another joked that the age-reversal beauty will return to her childhood, and might even go to school with her son Reyansh.

Skipping her dupatta, the actress dropped another string of pictures. With her smoky eyes, Shweta showcased her killer looks. Her daughter Palak Tiwari was over the moon watching her glamorous mom. She commented “Yessssss queeeeeewnnnnnnnnnnnn” and went on to drop a lot of eye-heart and fire emojis. Actress Divya Agarwal praised the enchanting lady as she reacted, “Why so hotttttttt”. Admiring her sparkling looks, a user wrote that all the actresses of Bollywood are of no match to Shweta.

Shweta has been seen in Dance Deewane 3 as a guest. She was also the 4th runner up in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.