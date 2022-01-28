Shweta Tiwari's Yet Another Remark in New Viral Video Sparks Outrage: 'Bhagwan Se Seedha Bra Fitter'

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her bra. The actress made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series “Show Stopper", which also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead roles.

Her co-actors were also present when Shweta made the remark during an interaction with media persons. A video of Shweta Tiwari’s statement has gone viral on social media, in which she said, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra)." Now, a new video of Shweta making yet another controversial remark has been shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram. In the new clip, which is from the same event, Shweta is heard saying, “Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter." The actress was apparently referring to her co-star Sourabh Jain, who earlier played the role of Lord Krishna in the popular TV series ‘Mahabharata’. Sourabh will play the role of a ‘bra fitter’ in the upcoming series.

The video has not gone down well with netizens, who are calling out Shweta for her “insensitive" comment. While one user wrote, “Shameless," another commented, “Just think before you speak."

Meanwhile, the police in Bhopal today registered a case against Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remark on God, news agency PTI reported. The case was registered against Shweta Tiwari after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

