Shweta Tripathi: I'm Drawn Towards Dramatic Roles Because I Want My Life to Be Simple

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who debuted in showbiz in 2009 with the teenage drama Kya Mast Hai Life, has produced memorable hits, and currently has a series of OTT projects lined up. On her 36th birthday today, the Masaan star, who has left her footprint on television, the silver screen as well as the digital space, tells us about her ventures, and how it is the story that matters to her and not the platform it is told on.

“You have to understand the character, you have to tell the story. I want to tell a good story and that might be on a radio, podcast, a feature film or might be a short film. It is the story that I am interested in and not the medium. I started OTT because I got stories that I wanted to be a part of. If OTT hadn’t given me what I was looking for, then I would not have been o this platform. Masaan happened because I believed in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor. I would choose them again, over a lot of other things. So the story is of the most value to me.

The actress who is in a bio bubble for the shoot of the second season of The Gone Game is elated to be back on sets, as the first season had been mostly over Zoom sessions. Recalling the experience, she said, “Throughout the entire series, we were instructed over video call about anything and everything. My husband (Chaitanya Sharma) and I were handling all departments from hair and makeup to costume to art to designing. It was a great learning experience, and you learn to appreciate all the people who are involved in filmmaking. It is a collaborative process and everybody brings different things to the table that makes the project possible."

Shweta, who had a couple of other successful OTT ventures like Cargo, Raat Akeli Hai and Laakhon Mein Ek, is well aware of the broad spectrum this platform provides to women and believes it is time for them to expand their horizons. “Women are a very integral part of the society. I not only want to see female protagonists, but I also want to see them in every department- be it cinematography, writing or directions. If you watch a show, you can count the women on your fingers. So I want not just the stories to be driven by women, I want them to be everywhere."

Talking of her journey so far, the Mirzapur actress seems majorly drawn towards drama as most of her roles are packed with punches and intense emotions. About her choice of roles, she said, “I think I am drawn towards drama because I want my life to be as simple as possible and all the intense emotions I want to live through the characters, the stories I am a part of. For example, take the world of Mirzapur. I will never get to experience that world, nor do I want to experience it in real life. So, you become a part of it only through your characters. I want to play characters that are different from me."

She added, “I would love to do a sports film, that is something I have on my bucket list and I would love to be a part of psychological thrillers and I would definitely want to do something light and like a really sweet romantic comedy."

The Gone Game also features her Mirzapur co-star and long-time friend Shriya Pilgaonkar, with whom she is happy to reunite. Delving into further details about the second season, she informed as an actor, this has been one of her most amazing experiences.

“The second season is directed by one of my favourite directors, Abhishek Sengupta. He is one of my favourites because he keeps pushing my boundaries and makes me give my best. The new season is one of my favourites as an actor this has been one of my best experiences. As a performer, I am really looking forward to it, and it is supposed to be released by the end of the year," Shweta concluded.

