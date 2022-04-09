Shweta Tripathi is Now a Proud Owner of Mercedes E Class; Details Inside

Actor Shweta Tripathi, who rose to fame after playing the character of Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, has recently bought a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive E 220D.

After becoming the proud owner of this luxurious car, Shweta has added her name to the list of celebrities from the acting industry who own expensive cars.

Let’s know about the features that Mercedes E class 220d offer:

The price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive E 220d starts at around Rs. 70.50 Lakh in Indian Market.

The new E-Class comes with two instrument panels and a 12.3-inch screen infotainment system. The car also has a new generation MBUX system. The car boasts of a LINGUATRES voice control system that will be activated when you say, Hey Mercedes.

Other features of the luxury car include a dynamic select system for multiple driving and setting modes, air suspension to increase ground clearance, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats.

At the same time, it features two wireless charging pads, and a Burmaster sound system.

The new E-Class is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the company’s current model. The car can generate 194 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque with the petrol engine, while the E-Class 220d will be capable of producing a maximum power of 192 hp and 400 Nm of torque with the diesel engine.

The E-Class is also available in the AMG Line, which gets the signature AMG grille along with the front and rear bumpers that represent its class.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi was last seen in the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. The film premiered on Zee5 on 15 October 2021.

Kanjoos Makkhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta will also star Shweta. Kanjoos Makkhichoos also has Kunal Khemu and Piyush Mishra.

Shweta also starred in Netflix’s romantic crime thriller show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

