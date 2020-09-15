Shweta Tripathi on Vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: This Way Humanity will End Humanity

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been facing media trial and vilification even when the matter is under active investigation. Actress Shweta Tripathi recently condemned the overwhelming abuse and hate the former has been receiving online, saying that this is not the way to treat another human being.

Talking to Times Now, Shweta said, "Think on a human level, this is no way to treat anyone. Our empathy levels have to be high. We have to have sympathy. Forget about global warming, this way humanity will end humanity. It is important to have empathy.”

She said, “I think we should be in a place to comment if we know something, or if we can manage our own lives. I feel that we are unable to manage our own lives and we comment on others, the ones we don’t even know. We really have no right on things in the industry."

She said that without knowing people have been speculating about who is drinking alcohol or consuming alcohol in the industry. However, there is a lack of humanity, she said.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in Arati Kadav's fantasy film Cargo with Vikrant Massey. She was also seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's web series The Gone Game. The show is a mystery set in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shweta will be next seen in Mirzapur 2, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. The second season will stream from October 23.