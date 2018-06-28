Shweta Tripathi On Why She Never Wanted to Keep Her Wedding With Chaitnya Sharma A Secret, Battling Stereotypes And More

Actress Shweta Tripathi first grabbed everyone’s attention in Masaan (2015), in which she played the upper-caste lover of Dalit character essayed by Vicky Kaushal. She was next seen in Haraamkhor. Even though the release of the film was stalled by the CBFC because it portrayed an illicit relationship between a teacher and a student, the actress was lauded for playing the confused, ignored young teenager with perfection. Much like her films - wherein Tripathi made an earnest attempt to avoid being pigeonholed - in personal life too she loves to do things differently.Tripathi - who is all set for a Goa wedding with her longtime boyfriend, actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta on June 29 - ensured she opted for a digital eco-friendly wedding invite. “People usually say they’d do a lot to conserve environment, but they don’t. On social media, we put out posts putting forth our thoughts on the need to ban plastic and save trees. But do we ever see anybody implement it in reality? When I use tissue, I tear it into tiny parts to ensure my friends don’t have to ask for another paper. I remember being abused by them, but they soon realised the need bring in the much-talked about change. So when we were planning our wedding invites, I knew I didn’t want to waste paper on something that people would eventually throw. Kitna bhi khoobsurat ho wedding invite, people don’t save it.”As Tripathi says, the marriage proposal from Cheetah was much in consonance with what both of them are passionate about - theatre. “He proposed to me at a performing place in Mumbai - Cuckoo Club. He was keen on doing it on stage because we both met for the first time for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to watch it. But that was the proposal in reality,” she chuckles.While it is obvious for many to believe that Tripathi might take a break from work post her wedding, the actress tell us she won’t let anybody think ‘heroine shaadi ke baad kaam nahi karti’. “I have never liked the term heroine; it just doesn’t exist for me. I’m an actor. I got into the industry because I love to act. I totally understand why and how people say such things. But I really feel it is totally fine if a woman’s priority changes after her wedding. As far as I’m concerned, I live to act and I’m the happiest when I’m in front of the camera. And everybody around me knows this. Acting isn’t an option for me. Within a week after the wedding, I’d be leaving for a shoot. So that explains just how important acing is for me.”Unlike other celebrities who love to keep their lives private and surprise fans with their secret wedding, Tripathi explains why the option of hiding her marriage - which is usually done to maintain appeal - never existed for her.“We are so happy about our wedding that we just wanted to celebrate it. I didn’t get Masaan, Haramkhor , or any other film because of how I look or how old I’m. People had asked me to lie about my age. But I never understood it. The makers didn't cast me for a role because of how I look. They will never cast me to play a 30 year old because I look that age. So that never made sense to me. I understand people hide age because the society loves to stereotype them. Ki agar yeh sweet hai toh sweet hi hai. Ki agar yeh agar hot hai toh hot hi hai. This is just a mentality and I won’t fall for it.”