Shweta Tripathi Opens Up About Nepotism, Shares What Nawazuddin Siddiqui Told Her About Talent In Bollywood

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who has been a part of critically acclaimed projects like Masaan, Mirzapur and Haraamkhor, opened up about the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. She said that she believes that nepotism exists in every industry and thrives because there is a demand to watch star-kids films.

Talking to Times of India , Shweta said, "From day 1, I really feel that this insider and outsider thing has always existed in every field, industry and department. My dad is an IAS officer and he wanted me to become one, so I don’t think there’s anything wrong if a family is supporting the younger ones. Once again this reminds me of Nawazuddin bhai, he once told me that no one can ignore talent and sabka number ayega."

Adding that it is people's responsibility too, she asked why people who are against nepotism watch films with star-kids in them. She said that every ticket is like a vote and if there is demand, there is supply. Adding that it is a two-way street, she said that it is important to see all perspectives instead of being biased.

Shweta further added that she had lost many projects herself, but it was not due to the insider-outsider factor. "I'm sure, I have got work which others must have wanted too. It has always been the case and it will always be this way," she said.

Shweta will be next seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan. The whodunnit also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. The film will release on July 31, 2020.