Shweta Tripathi's Short 'Laghushanka' To Debut On SonyLIV On Oct 16

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tripathi’s upcoming short feature “Laghushanka” will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday. The short film marks the directorial debut of Nikhil Mehrotra, who has previously written for critically-acclaimed movies such as “Dangal” and “Chhichhore”.

Set against the backdrop of Patna, “Laghushanka” tells the story of Shruti, a young girl suffering from a peculiar condition. “Preparations are in full swing in her house when this unusual problem re-triggers just two days before her wedding. What follows next is a crazy roller coaster of events to ensure that her secret is safe,” the official logline read. Tripathi, known for movies such as “Masaan”, “Cargo” and “Raat Akeli Hai”, said she immediately agreed to come aboard the project after hearing the script narration.

“As an actor I am always drawn to stories that break the mold and ‘Laghushanka was one such instance. Using humour and a small-town setting, the short film dwells on a significant human concern at its core that’s still clouded by stereotypes,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement. “I would love to do more stories like these which, when you watch they leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. I am excited that ‘Laghushanka’ is premiering on SonyLIV and can’t wait to see the audience reactions pouring in,” she added.

Mehrotra said the short film has a “real-life relevance” for him. “I am happy to collaborate with Studio Next for this one and bring ‘Laghushanka’ to so many audiences at once on SonyLIV,” he added.

“Laghushanka” has been created by Studio Next. Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of season two of her Amazon Prime Video series “Mirzapur” on October 23.