Shwetha Prasad Treats Fans To Beautiful Pics From Her Saudi Arabia Trip

Shwetha R Prasad needs no introduction in the Kannada entertainment industry. The actress rose to prominence with her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and Shrirastu Shubhamastu. She recently became the talk of the tinsel town as she treated fans to pictures from her trip to Saudi Arabia. Shwetha shelled out major vacay goals with pictures from her holiday. In one of the photos, the Kal Bettada Darodekoraru actress looked all things gorgeous in a blue gown, which she paired with statement gold earrings. She posed for several clicks at the Maraya Concert Hall, which is the world’s largest mirrored building. Along with posting the photo on Instagram, Shwetha wrote, “Beautiful #maraya. Maraya means reflection. It’s the world’s largest mirror building”

Soon after her photo surfaced on Instagram, Shwetha’s fans and colleagues showered her with compliments galore. Travel vlogger Harkirat Kaur Kukreja heaped praises on Shwetha’s all-glam look. Many fans went all heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

In another post, Shwetha made wowed us with her million-dollar smile as she posed for the lens. She shared the photo from AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Shwetha has become one of the first persons from Karnataka to be invited by the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority for a six-day trip to the Middle East country. She expressed her happiness by penning a sweet note on social media.

“I am very happy to have been invited by the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority. I am one of the first to qualify for this invitation from Karnataka. The tourism authority there is doing this work with the aim of promoting tourism. The six days spent in Saudi Arabia were unforgettable. This trip gave me a new experience. I visited the three famous cities of Riyadh, Alula and Jeddah. I visited the tallest building in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh,” she wrote.

