Shyam Singha Roy Gets 6.87 Rating on its First Telecast on Gemini TV

Nani starrer-Shyam Singha Roy, which recently premiered on Gemini TV, has received a 6.87 TRP rating on its first Telecast. The film aired on Gemini TV on April 3 at 6 pm. Shyam Singha Roy is also available to stream on Netflix and the film has been received well on OTT too.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian featured in Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani. The Telugu-language period romantic drama was directed by Rahul Sankrityan from a story written by Janga Satyadev.

The film is partly set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1970s and its plotline is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Nani has played dual roles in Shyam Singha Roy. He has essayed the role of Shyam Singha Roy, a legendary Bengal-Telugu writer. The other role features Nani as an aspiring filmmaker named Vasudev Ghanta Vasu.

Shyam Singha Roy was announced in February 2020 and principal photography for the film started in December 2020. The film’s Production and release were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was originally scheduled to release on 24 December 2020, to coincide with Christmas, but was eventually postponed. The film was later released on 24 December 2021.

The film turned out to be successful at the box office and made Rs 50 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in the Telugu language romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki. The film is slated to be released on 10 June 2022. The upcoming Telugu action drama, Dasara will also feature Nani. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Sai Pallavi is awaiting the release of her next film Virata Parvam.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali will feature Krithi Shetty in the lead role alongside Sudheer Babu. She will also be seen in N. Lingusamy’s directorial The Warrior. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 14 July 2022.

