Shylock Movie Review: Mammootty Opens His 2020 Innings as Ruthless Moneylender in Mass Entertainer
Shylock is a bi-lingual drama laced with whatever a diehard Mammukka fan could expect him of. The film hit the theatres in Tamil Nadu as Kuberan.
Image: Instagram
Movie: Shylock (Malayalam)
Director: Ajai Vasudev
Cast: Mammootty, Raj Kiran, Shajohn, Siddique, Meena
Make up your mind for of dollops of energy, oodles of on screen valour with a pinch of suspense and drama spread evenly all over it. Done? You are ready for another Mammootty mass-action movie. Mammootty opens his 2020 innings with Shylock, a bi-lingual drama laced with whatever a diehard Mammukka fan could expect him of. Shylock hit the theatres in Tamil Nadu as Kuberan.
The ruthless moneylender, as the name signifies, does not fit the bill of men of his kind. With two all-weather cronies to walk by his side, Boss makes a dream-like entry to the accompaniment of close to a dozen Scorpio SUVs and a gang of rival men with bewildered eyes on a film set waiting to thrash him into pulp, only to be reciprocated.
Being a go-to man to meet desperate need for money, movie-makers bank on him, fully aware of what the future has in store, causing their worst nightmares at times. Viewers here get to see a unique moneylender who does not have a single shot of carrying any money. That's 'Boss' for you.
Despite making countless dealings, as told in the narrative, he harbours some enmity towards Prathapa Varma (Shajohn) for a reason to unravel in the due course of the film.
The movie has an enriching first half, setting the right backdrop for the hero character to emerge into his actual self. An attempt to bring the comic self of Mammootty back after the blockbuster movie Rajamanikyam is remarkable. It offers some solace to those expecting a return of his comic avatar.
The script shifts from comedy to thriller to conclude the movie as a revenge drama. The flamboyance of the early half gives way to a flashback in the second half, to bring the inevitable past of Boss into full circle. Of course, Boss was very nice in the past, surrounded by his loved ones, until something disturbs this peaceful existence.
If the Baiju Santhosh-Hareesh Kanaran duo add some spice to the Mammootty show in the beginning, it is taken over by the Raj Kumar-Meena combo in the second half. Though Boss is called a 'villain', the roles of baddies are carried out by Siddique and Shajohn with perfection.
On the whole, mass movie lovers get everything that was promised in this two-hour-11 minutes high-octane entertainment.
Rating: 3/5
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Next Android Phone May Use ISRO NavIC Navigation: Everything You Need to Know
- My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK