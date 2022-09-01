Sibi Malayil Reveals Why Dasharatham 2 Couldn’t Happen

Sibi Malayil’s Dasharatham, which was written by Lohithadas, was immensely successful and appreciated. The film talked about the concept of surrogacy and it was way ahead of its time. Sibi wanted to make a sequel to this project but couldn’t do it and still laments it. He calls this the biggest loss of his career. Sibi revealed this and said he didn’t get Mohanlal’s support for Dasharatham 2 in an interview given to news portal Onmanorama.

Sibi said that many had approached him with their stories for Dasharatham’s sequel. Only writer Hemanth Kumar could manage to write the continuation he had wished for. Late actor Nedumudi Venu also expressed his desire to work on this project.

However, they faced problems on Mohanlal’s end who was reluctant in doing this project. Sibi revealed that Nedumudi told him that he would convince Mohanlal. The Saigal Padukayanu director had a different take on it. Sibi said that it was not about convincing Mohanlal, rather he should be convinced himself.

Despite Mohanlal’s reluctance, Sibi said that he went to Hyderabad and narrated to him the crux of the story. Sibi revealed how he was offered only 30 minutes to explain his story. Still, the 12th Man actor didn’t give a clear response.

The Njangalude Veettile Athidhikal director said that many people talked with Mohanlal on his behalf but he kept avoiding it.

Apart from this interview, Sibi is also dominating headlines for his upcoming film Kothth, which is based on real-life events describing the bloodshed and violence among workers of a party based in Northern Kerala. Actors like Roshan Mathew, Sudev Nair and others are part of this film.

