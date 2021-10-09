Sibiraj-Starrer Maayon's Trailer Released With Audio Description For Visually Challenged

The teaser of actor Sibiraj’s upcoming movie Maayon is out. The makers of the film released the new teaser of the thriller with an audio description.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the lead actor Sibiraj wrote, “Here’s the Official Teaser of my next film #Maayon! Pls share friends (with a smiley and folded hand emoji).

#MaayonTeaser @ManickamMozhi @DirKishore @actortanya @ksravikumardir @RamprasadDop #ilayaraaja @DoneChannel1”

To make the teaser inclusive, the makers decided to opt for a novelty. The teaser is just not like a usual one. Maayon teaser has an audio description for visually challenged people so that they can enjoy it. The audio description for the teaser has been given by Elango.

A day before speaking about the teaser at the film’s press, Sibiraj said, “We all get frustrated if we are watching a low-resolution video on the television, so imagine what a bleak scenario it is for visually challenged people, as they have no chance to enjoy cinema. I am so elated to be part of this movie, which has something special for them. I thank producer Arun Mozhi Manickam sir for choosing me to be part of their project.”

Talking about the film, the movie is helmed by Kishore N. Besides Sibiraj in the lead role, the movie features Tanya Ravichandran as the actor’s love interest. It is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under Double Meaning Production. Among others, the film features K.S. Ravikumar, Radha Ravi, Bucks, Hareesh Peradi.

The music is composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. Ram Prasad is handling cinematography.

Sibi is the son of veteran Kollywood actor Sathyaraj, who is popularly known for essaying Kattappa role in Bahubali

On the work front, Sibiraj currently has many projects in the pipeline. He is part of the film Ranga directed by Vinod DL. Further, he has Ranger and Vattam.

