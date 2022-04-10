Siblings Day: Parineeti Chopra Remembers Childhood Days with 'Baby' Brothers in Emotional Video; Watch

Since the beginning of the day, scores of celebrities took to their social media handles and send out greetings for Siblings Day. The occasion is a celebration of the wonderful relationship between sisters and brothers. While a list of celebrities has made the day special for their sibling by sharing intriguing pictures and videos, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra posted an emotional video on Instagram.

The video posted by Parineeti takes her fans back in time as it is a montage of pictures and videos straight from her childhood days. It sees many unseen pictures of the actress with her brothers. The clip starts with an adorable clip that sees the actress saying, “I have two younger brothers, and they are not my brothers but my kids.” The video then progresses to show Parineeti’s childhood days with her brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra as she caressed them. As the clip progresses it sees the trio’s memorable moments as they grew up together, right from their school days, to them turning into adults, the video aptly captures the bond the trio shared all this while.

Taking to the captions, Parineeti wrote, “MY BABIES • ✨@thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 #NationalSiblingsDay.”

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the actress’ sweet relationship with her baby brothers.

While one fan wrote, “This is so cuteee! ❤️❤️❤,”another wrote, “ Adorable.”

Earlier in the day, Arjun Kapoor too took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for his sister. Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and dug out a throwback picture with his sister Anshula. Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade star shared an all-smiles photo of him and Anshula from their younger days. Taking to the captions, Arjun wrote, “Good bad ugly…We always got each other… #SiblingsDay #ThrowBack.”

Previously, Sara Ali Khan she shared a video that perfectly showcased her love-and-hate relationship with her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Happy Sibling’s Day . Watch us laugh, sing and play I know I’m annoying by the way ♀️♀️ But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay .”

The video also featured their mom and Saif Ali Khan’s first wife Amrita Singh.

Here’s wishing a happy Siblings Day to everyone.

