‘Sickening Mindsets’: Aditya Narayan Slams Trolls Targeting Indian Idol 12

The Season 12 of Indian Idol is almost nearing its end. This season of the singhing reality show was surrounded by a plethora of controversies. First, it was Amit Kumar, the son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, calling out poor performances. He said the makers had asked him to only praise the contestants. Then, some former contestants alleged that the romantic angles were forced into the show to keep audiences hooked. were being forced. Contestants like Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others faced trolls who called them all part of a scripted programme. Now, singer-actor Aditya Narayan, who is the host of the reality show, has broken his silence on the allegations.

In a recent interview with entertainment portal, Bollywood Life, Aditya said no show in the history of television has run without a script and Indian Idol 12 is no different. “A script is important to keep the show flowing effortlessly. But when a few people start feeling that the show is not running according to their imagination, they loosely accuse it of being scripted,” he said

Reacting on the constant criticism on social media, the singer said he doesn’t care much about online trolls since they cannot say “anything good about anyone”. “Their vitriol represents their sickening mindsets,” said Aditya. Slamming the trolls, he added that if a person’s heart is filled with love, they will talk lovingly and appreciatingly, but if a person has “hate inside” them, they can only “talk dirty”.

Aditya further said it is not possible to run a show according to every person’s preference. However, he clarified that the makers focus on the feedback received by a “majority of the audiences”.

This isn’t the first time that the host has talked about the trolls. Previously, when the controversy started after Amit Kumar’s statement, Aditya had defended the makers of Indian Idol 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here