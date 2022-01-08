Sid Sriram To Play Lead Role in Mani Ratnam's Next: Reports

Singer and music composer Sid Sriram has now become the prime address for melodious tunes. Sid, who was born in Tamil Nadu and reared in America, captivates the audience by delivering songs in his own unique way. He has blended his voice to songs in many hit films like Most Eligible Bachelor, Dear Comrade, and the recently released Pushpa. Meanwhile, it appears that Sid, who has previously impressed everyone with his incredible voice, will now embrace a new incarnation.

Media reports suggest that the youthful music exponent has been signed as the hero for a film by the ace filmmaker Mani Ratna. Reports have claimed that Sid has already signed the deal. However, It is unclear whether Mani Ratnam will helm or produce the flick. The official announcement is still awaited.

In 2013, Sid, who is an alumnus of the world-renowned Berklee School of Music in the United States, made his debut as a vocalist in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal with A.R. Rahman’s music composition Adiye. He has now become a youth icon and has performed several memorable songs in a number of languages. Sid was later moved on to become a composer for Mani Ratnam’s project Vaanam Kottattum, helmed by Dhanasekharan.

In a short period of time, Sid grew quite familiar to a wide audience. Everyone knows how popular the ballad Samajavaragamana, which he voiced for Ala Vaikunthapuram, was. He sang Inkem Inkem Kavale.. in Geeta Govindam film. Every tune he has recently lent his voice to has been a smash hit.

Despite the fact that he sings in Telugu, his songs have a large following in Tamil Nadu. The track ‘Ullathil Nalla Ullam’ from the film Karnan, featuring Shivaji, has stood the test of time and is still enjoyed by fans today. He also sang the Too Hype song in rapper Divine’s album Kohinoor. He has recently sung Srivalli song from Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandannar starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

