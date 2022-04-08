Siddarth Jadhav Praises Me Vasantrao, Pens a Post Lauding Film’s Cast and Crew

Marathi films Me Vasantrao hit the cinemas on April 1 this year and was appreciated for showcasing the journey of legendary classical singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. The film was admired by the audience and lauded by the critics. And the latest to comment on the film is actor Siddarth Jadhav.

Siddarth shared his views on Instagram about the film. Siddarth wrote that Me Vasantrao was an example of beautiful cinema. He congratulated the entire team behind the film. The Lochya Zaala Re actor applauded writer and director Nipun Dharmadhikari, calling his work awesome. Siddarth also appreciated Rahul Deshpande, who played the titular role, saying that his acting and singing were equally marvellous.

Pushkaraj Chirputkar, who played the character of Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, was also praised by Siddarth, who also admired the commendable performance of Anita Date. Writing about Amey Wagh, Siddarth said that he puts life into every character and did the same in this film as well.

Amey thanked Siddarth in the comment section. Siddarth also attached photos with Rahul Deshpande and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Apart from these actors, Mandar Gokhale, Arush Nand, Sarang Sathaye and Kaumudi Walokar also feature in the film. The film has been particularly applauded for its splendid performances by its cast.

Me Vasantrao showcases the journey of how Vasantrao had to see his own share of ups and downs before rising to the position of a legendary singer. Music is an integral part of the film. Composers Vaibhav Joshi, Mangesh Kangane and Mayuresh Wagh have left no stone unturned in accomplishing their jobs.

Meanwhile, Siddarth has an array of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Cirkus, Lagna Kallol, Jaago Mohan Pyare, Hawahawai and Gandhi Talks. He was last seen in Lochya Zaala Re. Siddharth recently won the Filmfare Award in the best supporting actor category for the film Dhurala. He played the role of Cement Seth in this film. The film was appreciated for showcasing village-level politics brilliantly.

