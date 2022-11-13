Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's Friend Rajev Paul Responds to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Hyper-Gymming’ Comment

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, leaving the film industry in shock. Following his death, his industry friends and fans took to social media to offer their condolences. He was working out in the gym when he collapsed. The actor was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His close friend Rajev Paul, in an interview, opened up about his death and addressed the speculations around the same. The Sasural Simar ka actor drew comparisons with Sidharth Shukla’s death last year and said that every time he opens the internet, he sees speculating and the same thing happened with Shukla as well.

He told Hindustan Times, “Let me tell you, there’s no foul play. Every time I open the internet, I see people speculating, same happened with Sidharth Shukla. That was unfair to the families. Anand (Siddhaanth) was my family. I know him more than anybody else.” The actor also responded to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet on ‘hyper-gymming.’ After Siddhaanth’s death, Agnihotri took to Twitter to write, “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink…”

Rajev said, “He (Siddhaanth) was fitter than all of us put together. He has told half the industry what to eat, what not to eat. I saw Vivek’s tweet, and I don’t know how well he knew him. Anand was genuinely very careful of his diet. There was no foul play in his death, and I can speak officially on his behalf as I was close to everyone in his family. His daughter is my god child. Maybe it was just his time.”

Rajev also shared a heart-wrenching post on social media after his actor friend’s death.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh, born Anand Suryavanshi, is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children. He had a daughter with his ex-wife, Ira, and was also a father to Alesia’s son from her first marriage.

