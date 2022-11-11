Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Last Co-Star Shaleen Malhotra Remembers Him, Says 'I Wish I Could Look As...'

In a shocking turn of events, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed during a workout session in the gym before he died. The news of his death came as a shock to his colleagues and fans. Shaleen Malhotra, who worked with Siddhaanth in his last show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture with the late actor along with a moving tribute.

“Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… Will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good… I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for Karan and a friend/brother for me… You’ll be missed .. (sic),” he wrote.

The news of his death was first confirmed by Jay Bhanushali. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared Siddhaanth’s pictures and paid his tribute. “Gone too soon,” he said. Actress Nidhi Uttam took to the comments of a post featuring the news of Siddhaanth’s death and wrote, “Oh God this is so shocking.” Urvashi Dholakia added, “Absolutely shocking news.”

Having made a name for himself as a supermodel, Siddhaanth forayed into acting with the television show Kkusum. He went on to bag several shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. He was last seen in the Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

