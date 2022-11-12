Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava: Celebrities Who Collapsed While Working Out At Gym

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11. The actor suffered a major cardiac arrest and collapsed while working out at the gym. Siddhaanth was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead after attempting to save his life for over 45 minutes, However, this is not the first such case in recent months. Here’s a look at celebrities who collapsed during workouts.

Raju Srivastava

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 after being admitted to the hospital for over a month. He had suffered chest pain and collapsed while working out at a hotel gym in New Delhi. The comedian was hospitalised for 43 days, struggling for life. Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and their two children.

Sagar Pandey

Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym on September 30, 2022. Sagar Pandey had worked with Salman Khan in over 50 movies. The actor posted a photo with his body double from his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and penned a heartfelt note for him on social media.

Deepesh Bhan

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23, 2022, due to a brain haemorrhage. The actor essayed the role of Malkhan on the show and gained popularity for his comic timing. The actor reportedly collapsed while playing cricket which was a part of his fitness routine. Deepesh was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021. The Yuvarathnaa actor was reportedly working out at the gym when he collapsed unexpectedly and was rushed to the hospital. Puneeth Rajkumar was later admitted to the Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit when the devastating news of hid death arrived.

Abir Goswami

TV and film actor Abir Goswami, who was known for his roles in serials such as Kkusum and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, died on May 31, 2013, after suffering a massive heart attack while running on a treadmill in a gym. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

