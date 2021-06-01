Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Join Ananya Panday for Zoya Akhtar’s Next Film?

Director-producer Zoya Akhtar is all set to make yet another film. It seems she has finalised the cast for her next venture. A few months ago, it was reported that she has roped in actress Ananya Panday and now she has found the male leads in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Till now not much is known about the genre of the film or its characters. While Siddhant has earlier worked with Zoya in Gully Boy, Ananya and Adarsh will be starring for the first time in her production.

Pinkvilla reported that while Zoya will be producing this project, Arjun will make his directorial debut with it. It has been known that the movie’s makers are currently working on the paperwork and plan to take it on the floors this year itself. However, the final release will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Both Siddhant and Adarsh have been breakout stars in their respective films in the past. Siddhant had become an overnight star after Gully Boy release. The 2019 musical romance was also selected as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. Meanwhile, Adarsh was nominated for the BAFTA Award for his performance in The White Tiger. The crime drama was based on the book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Adarsh had played the lead role in the film alongside Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was also the executive producer.

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Ananya will also star in Shakun Batra’s next project alongside Deepika Padukone. The film will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. In the past, Ananya had won hearts with her performance in Khaali Peeli in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khattar. She has also worked with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Liger which is scheduled to be released on September 9 this year.

