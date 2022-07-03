Siddhant Chaturvedi Admits Being Star-Struck Around Ranveer Singh, Says Deepika Padukone Is ‘Comforting’

Siddhant Chaturvedi had been a part of the Hindi film industry for quite some time, but it was his performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that got him recognition. The actor was perfect in his portrayal of the rapper, who had motivated Ranveer Singh’s Murad to follow his dreams. Now, in a recent interview, Siddhant has revealed he was star struck with Ranveer Singh when he met him for the first time.

Talking to ETimes, Siddhant revealed, “I was star-struck around Ranveer. The day after I saw Padmaavat, I had my first reading for Gully Boy with him. I was blown away by his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. To play MC Sher with the actor who played Khilji was unnerving, but when I met him for the reading, he was completely Murad (Ranveer’s character in Gully Boy). There was nothing Khilji-like about him. I was astonished by how easily and flawlessly he submits himself to his screen characters.”

Having worked with Deepika Padukone as well in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant also pointed out how the it couple of Bollywood has different ways to make their co-stars feel at ease. He said, “Ranveer has a different way of making you feel comfortable. He has a way of empowering you. He charges you up. On the other hand, Deepika will stand quietly by your side and make you feel like an equal. She is simple and makes you feel like her friend. That’s also comforting. You are not charged up, but you feel at ease. As MC Sher, I had to be charged up and motivated enough to motivate Murad. In Gehraiyaan, I had to be comfortable enough to romance Deepika. They have their own unique personality and traits. The common factor is that they both are incredibly helpful co-stars.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, where he will share screen with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Yudhra opposite Malvika Mohanan in the pipeline.

