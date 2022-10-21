Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes as Paparazzi Teases Him With Navya Nanda's Arrival at Manish Malhotra's Party

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali bash was attended by several prominent celebs from the entertainment world including Siddhant Chaturvedi. He was among the many to be snapped outside the party venue, but what made his appearance more interesting was his instant reaction to a teasing comment by one of the paps. For those unaware, rumours are rife that the Phone Bhoot actor is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Now, while entering the venue, a camera person teased Chaturvedi with a sly comment about Navya Naveli Nanda, and the video of the actor’s reaction is going viral on social media.

In the short clip, Chaturvedi passes by a number of cameras giving them a flying kiss and gesturing Namaste to the media personnel. In the background, the paps can be heard calling out his name when one of them said, “Navya ji aa rahe hai (Navya is arriving).” The Bollywood actor was taken aback by the comment and turned towards the camera. Unable to figure out how to respond, he gave a shy smile twice before moving inside.

For the Diwali party, Chaturvedi looked dapper in a simple ivory kurta set that was paired with white trousers and brown shoes. After the sly comment was made by the camera person, others broke out in laughter while Chaturvedi appeared to be blushing with a timid smile. Watch his reaction below:

It is important to note, that both Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-horror flick Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the upcoming film will showcase the bizarre business signed up between two young ghostbusters and a ghost who uses a telephone line to carry out their business of catching supernatural entities. The movie will hit the big screens on November 4.

