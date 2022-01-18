Siddhant Chaturvedi Brings Home Customized Harley Davidson Motorcycle, Pens Emotional Note

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for his next film Gehraiyaan, has purchased a brand new luxurious customized Harley Davidson for himself, making him the first Indian to do so. The actor took to social media to share a series of photos of the event with his fans. He can be seen posing for the camera with his new glitzy bike in the photos.

He added a heartfelt note to the post’s caption, stating “Harley-Davidson Le Li." The ‘Gully Boy’ actor also shared two more photos of himself in his new edition, along with the caption, “and it’s finger Lickin’ good!” Siddhant said in the third picture of the series, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote… Aaj boots mein, Button ungli ke neeche."

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from congratulating the actor as soon as he shared a glimpse of his recent purchase. One social media user wrote “Bhai Sahab" with fire emoticons, while another said “Beast." Suniel Shetty, among many others, liked the post.

It turns out that the brand new luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson costs at least Rs 21 lakh. And, given that the actor had it customised, we’re sure he had to pay a bit more!

Siddhant shot to fame with the 2019 film Gully Boy, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as co-stars. Siddhant is currently preparing for Shakun Batra’s upcoming Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday also star in the Shakun Batra’s directorial. Siddhant recently shared a monochromatic image on his social media account, revealing the name of his character in the film, Zain. On February 11, the film will be released on a streaming platform. The actor also has Phone Booth, in the pipeline, in which he has co-starred with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.