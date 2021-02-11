Siddhant Chaturvedi Dubs Co-star Deepika Padukone as a 'Spontaneous' Actor

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedirecently finished his shoot for Shakun Batra’s next and moved to his next project 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for the first time in Shakun Batra family drama. Talking about the same, the actorrevealed that he was a bit nervous in sharing the screen with Deepika. The young actor, who has earlier played Ranveer Singh’s mentor in Gully Boy, is all praises for the actress as he called her the ‘prettiest’.

In a recent conversation with Times Of India, Siddhant got candid on working with Deepika as well as other team members of the film. He called Deepika extremely talented and spontaneous and said that to see her performing is quite interesting. He said that she completely submits herself to the character and that’s why her performance appears real. He is quoted as saying, “It’s lovely how she brings in her own flavour to a script or a story.” The actor also revealed that he was quite nervous before going to shoot, however, they went along well.

The actor also opened up about working with Shakun and told that she believes in more of a natural approach to work. Talking about the film, it is expected to hit the cinemas by the end of this year. The shooting for the film is being done in Goa, Alibaug and Mumbai.

Siddhant is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Phone Bhoot in Udaipur and the actor seems to be having a great time with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He keeps posting pictures and videos on his social media handle. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced Excel Entertainment. The horror-comedy is slated to releases this year.

Siddhant will also lead Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Sharwari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.