Siddhant Chaturvedi: Feel Lucky to Romance Deepika Padukone Onscreen But Ranveer Singh More Fun to Work With

Siddhant Chaturvedi had been working professionally as an actor for a couple of years before Gully Boy, but it was his role as rapper MC Sher, Murad Ahmed’s (Ranveer Singh) sort-of sometimes mentor, that first commanded widespread attention. In the years since, Siddhant may not have got a chance to showcase his versatility on the big screen, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced cinema halls to shut their doors, but the actor has plenty of big projects lined up to release in the coming months.

“I was getting used to being busy, but the lockdown happened and again I was sitting at home and using that for some family time. Now again, I’ve started working and I’m kind of getting back in the groove. There is a good lineup of films which I’m shooting for and I’m really excited for, so I better get used to being busy," Siddhant told us.

In his next, he will be seen romancing Bollywood’s top actress Deepika Padukone. The film, being directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Ananya Panday. “It was a very special experience you know because I’ve always been a fan of Deepika’s work and to get to share the screen with her and to romance her on-screen is something else. So I think I’m very lucky to have an opportunity to collaborate with Shakun and Dharma on this film with Deepika," he said.

Who is more fun to work with, Ranveer or Deepika? Siddhant said, “It is a tough one but I think Ranveer is more fun. He is energetic. He’ll pump you up, and he’s always a happy man. So yes, he’s more fun to work with. With Deepika, it is a different experience, it’s more of comfort and the normal chitchat. But Ranveer will pump you up, he’s a party starter."

Siddhant, who recently launched a rap digital film as part of a ‘Street Ready’ campaign which offers an exciting range of street styled sneakers, further said that he now wants to move on from the shadow of MC Sher and be known for playing different types of characters.

“I did write a lot of rap songs during Gully Boy, but that was only to get into the character of MC Sher. I’ve actually not been a fan of rap music since forever. People know me as MC Sher as I’ve played that character but that’s not me. I’m an actor and every character you see me play will have something or the other that people will take away from that character, and that’s where the journey ends because I move on to a different character," Siddhant said.

“What attracted me to the Street Ready campaign by Skechers is not the rap, it’s about just being what you are and being ready for whatever may come, you know, just wear your shoes and walk on the streets and you’ll know that it’s tough, because there will be so many hurdles, but you have to jump over them and reach your goals," the actor added.

Would he label himself as a sneakerhead? Siddhant said, “I haven’t been a sneakerhead always. However, when Skechers approached me with an opportunity to represent them, it opened up the avenue to explore sneakers more. It has pampered me so much that now I can now be labelled as a sneakerhead. You’ll also see me playing a sneakerhead in the Street Ready campaign and I honestly enjoyed it through and through."

