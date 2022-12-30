Siddhant Chaturvedi Has a Phobia About Playing Football, Here's Why

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made headlines by being a part of the 2022 FIFA football anthem. Being an ardent football lover, he is also a part of the celebrity football club in Mumbai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Kartika Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Dino Morea and others.

As much as Siddhant enjoys playing the sport, he has also become a bit skeptical after entering showbiz. According to a report in Times Of India, the actor has a phobia towards football. He shared, “Every time I have played the game of football, I ended up injuring myself. So, I developed this phobia, where I think if I play football I will twist my joint. This has only stopped me from playing the sport.”

Recollecting an incident from the sets of Gully Boy, Siddhant added, “After I shot the film, I had some good amount of time for myself. I wasn’t even required to be a part of the film promotion and so I played football. During one of the matches with my friends I tore a ligament, and this was right before the music launch of the film. This is exactly why I stay away from it, but I have come back to play football now. I enjoy playing football.”

Siddhant is currently looking forward to a special football match which will take place next year. “In January, we might be playing a match with the members of Indian Navy. It will be an honour to play with them. I am already prepping up for it now," he shared.

Meanwhile on the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Aadarsh Gourav for Kho Gay Hum Kahan. He also has Yudhra alongside Malavika Mohanan.

