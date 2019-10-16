Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jahnvi Kapoor to Star As Bunty Aur Babli In The Movie's Sequel?

Much has been reported about Yash Raj Films being keen on taking forward 2005's Bunty Aur Babli with a sequel. While there have been many names contending for the lead roles, the latest names to surface are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jahnvi Kapoor.

According to a source, "Though Ishaan Khatter was initially considered for the male lead, he has allotted bulk dates to Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Since the makers want to roll with Bunty Aur Babli 2 before year-end, they are in talks with Siddhant. The actor will wrap up the shoot of Inside Edge's latest season, post which he can work on the comedy. If Janhvi comes on board, she is likely to squeeze in the project between Dostana 2, and Takht, which rolls in February-end. The two have yet to sign on the dotted line."

Shaad Ali, who directed the first film, was reported to not be apart of the sequel because of which Abhishek Bachchan had backed off. Later, Saif Ali Khan had shown his interest in taking up the role, only to drop it. R Madhavan was another name which was rumoured to take it up. A report even Bollywood Hungama even said that the movie has gone on floors with Madhavan as the lead.

Till there's an official announcement on the same, our guess is as good as yours!

The sequel will be helmed by Varun V Sharma, who had previously worked as a dialogue and screenplay writer for Salman Khan's Bharat.

