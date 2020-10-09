Siddhant Chaturvedi on Experiencing Fame and a Bag Full of Anticipated Films Post Gully Boy

He rose to Bollywood fame playing MC Sher in the much talked about film of 2019, Gully Boy. The audience went bananas over actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance. Describing his stardom post Gully Boy, Siddhant told News18 that it was a dream that unexpectedly came true.

"The journey has been very exciting and unexpected. I had thought and dreamt about it but never knew that I would run so fast and reach the destination so soon. I thought more of it as a marathon but it actually went on to be a sprint. So it’s been good and I am loving it," said Siddhant while launching Skechers GoRun 7+ campaign 'Go Like Never Before'.

Gully Boy not only brought the actor fame but also a bag full of anticipated films lined up including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film where he shares screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant is naturally excited with the way his career is shaping up.

"The interesting thing is that the characters that I play onscreen, you will see a little glimpse of myself in that but you'll never see the whole of me because I like to keep that to my home and I want to keep things how I am simple and at home. That's why I chose these, so I can play some really exciting characters," said Siddhant, adding, "In Phone Bhoot it’s going to be a lot of 'masti', with Shakun it’s full of intensity and with Bunty Aur Babli you’ll see a lot of shades of me."

Siddhant also shared with us what his characters in the upcoming films will be like. In his next film Bunty Aur Babli, he plays a conman, while in Shakun Batra's film his character has emotional depth. Whereas, Phone Bhoot is an out-and-out comedy film.

"In Bunty and Bubly you see a lot of characters because I'm a conman. You will see me playing a lot of characters with a lot of accents with a lot of body languages. So that's something I'm really excited about," said Siddhant.

"Whereas, in Shakun Batra’s film, you're going to see a whole different layer of emotions and love and a whole different approach to love. It’s really exciting and it’s never been done in India before. The love story happened and it’s really cool and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

Further, he couldn't hide his eagerness to work with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan and Katrina. "Phone Bhoot a horror comedy and it’s going to be fun. Ishaan is such a fabulous, fine actor and Katrina is the hottest woman I have ever seen, so with the glamour and talent, I think is going to be a fun ride."

While Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is scheduled to be released by the end of this year, Phone Bhoot and Shakun Batra's directorial are planned for 2021.