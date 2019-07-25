Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Life at Home After His Breakout Performance in Gully Boy as MC Sher

After Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi on Life at Home After His Breakout Performance in Gully Boy as MC Sher
Image: Instagram/Siddhant Chaturvedi
Though he is being flooded with film offers ever since he wowed everyone with his act as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi says his life at home is pretty much the same as before.

"My parents are happy but now taunt me, 'Arrey you won't pick up your t-shirt now, we'll have to do it because you are a star' and all that. But my life at home is very normal. We have a two-hour session every morning with tea,” he told Mid-Day.

Revealing how his equation with his younger brother—who is in school—has changed since his big Bollywood debut earlier this year, he added, “Today, in fact, I was asking him who are you crushing on or who is crushing on you, and he got annoyed and said that 'nobody is crushing on me, my friends are crushing on you.' So, he is already annoyed."

Talking about why he chose Gully Boy as his debut film despite not having the lead role in it, he earlier told PTI, "Playing a lead role is always the dream. But I also knew that nobody was going to launch me because I don't have a market value in terms of a name or a family background. So I always thought that let me be a good actor first, public will make me the star if they like me."

On the professional front, Siddhant will next be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge.

